The scary part of the Hur-Biden deposition

On Oct. 8, 2023, the day after Hamas savaged the people of southern Israel, President Joe Biden sat for a deposition with U.S. Attorney Robert Hur, the special counsel investigating Biden's handling of classified material.

At one point, Hur asked Biden where he kept his documents during the time he was living at Chain Bridge Road.

"This is, what, 2017, 2018, that area?" asked Biden. Hur affirmed that it was.

"Remember, in this time frame, my son is either been deployed or is dying," volunteered Biden, the first time anyone referred to his late son, Beau Biden. For the record, Beau was deployed to Iraq in 2009.

A further complication, as Biden explained, was that "there were still a lot of people at the time when I got out of the Senate that were encouraging me to run [for president] in this period. ..."

Later in that same ramble, it was Biden who asked himself when Beau died, "What month did Beau die? Oh, God, May 30th." When he stumbled on the year, at least three other people in the room answered for him, "2015."

"And what's happened in the meantime is that as – and Trump gets elected in November of 2017?" said Biden looking for confirmation on the date. "2016," a few others pitched in.

As scary as this might seem, here is what makes Biden's memory issues even scarier. The 2017 book at the center of Biden's troubles – "Promise Me, Dad" – focuses almost exclusively on the year of Beau Biden's death from cancer, 2015.

"If Beau had never gotten sick, we would already be running," writes Biden – more precisely, the ghostwriter with whom Biden shared the classified material, Mark Zwonitzer.

Following Beau's death in May, the focus of the book shifts from Beau to Joe. "Promise me, Dad. Promise me you're going to be OK," Beau reportedly said to his father before dying. According to Joe, Beau had "urged" him to run for president in 2016.

From June 2015 to October 2015, Vice President Biden channels his grief into exploring his chances to win the Democratic nomination in 2016. Interestingly, although he completed the book in 2017, Biden does not mention Donald Trump at all.

He does mention Hillary Clinton. Among the few things he got right in his clouded testimony with Hur was that many people encouraged him to enter the race "except the president."

As Biden tells us in his memoir, just about everyone else loved him, adored him and encouraged him to run for president. Hollywood wanted him to run. So did labor. So did black people. The path was open. "Biden for president was going to go big."

Biden reminisces about a Labor Day 2015 parade in Pittsburgh, "Thousands of people lined the streets. … It was a big, loud, excited crowd. Young, old, white, black, Hispanic. … It felt like America. There were chants of 'Run, Joe, Run.' People holding up hand-lettered 'BIDEN FOR PRESIDENT' signs."

One cloud on the horizon was that the opposition had already started to accuse him of exploiting Beau's death. Biden claims to have been outraged: "The idea that I could use my son's death to political advantage was sickening."

A month later, Biden exploits Beau's death to explain why he disappointed all his adoring supporters by choosing not to run. The grieving process, he said at the time, "doesn't respect or much care about things like filing deadlines or debates and primaries and causes."

Published in 2017, "Promise Me, Dad" surely did not earn its $8 million advance back. On Amazon, Michelle Obama's memoir "Becoming" had roughly 35 times more ratings, but the Big Guy got his dough and the publisher got an insurance policy.

On Feb. 8, 2024, at an angry, impromptu press conference, Biden exploited Beau's death once more. "There's even a reference that I don't remember when my son died," said Biden of Hur's report.

"How in the hell dare he raise that. Frankly, when I was asked the question, I thought to myself it wasn't any of their damn business."

Of course, it was Biden who raised the issue of Beau's death, and the year he couldn't remember was the year memorialized in the subtitle of "Promise Me, Dad" – "A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose."

Here's hoping the Democrats keep Crooked Joe on the ticket.

