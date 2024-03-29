A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
EducationTHE LEFT UNHINGED

Scholar who runs 'sexy performance lab' to give honorary lecture at Ivy League university

Professor says sex too intertwined with 'Colonial' views about 'nature'

Published March 29, 2024 at 1:59pm

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Upcoming Princeton University lecturer Kim Tallbear lists running a “sexy performance laboratory” among her credentials.

Tallbear (pictured), a professor at the University of Alberta in Canada, is scheduled to give the talk “Why is sex a ‘thing’? Making relations against a Colonial world” on April 1 for Princeton’s annual Meredith Miller Memorial Lecture.

Her lecture will address “theories of what is natural” within “settler-colonial states” like Canada and the United States, and “how the very notion of ‘sexuality’ (like ‘nature’) makes networks of relations into controllable objects,” according to the online event page.

