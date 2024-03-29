Scholar who runs 'sexy performance lab' to give honorary lecture at Ivy League university

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Upcoming Princeton University lecturer Kim Tallbear lists running a “sexy performance laboratory” among her credentials.

Tallbear (pictured), a professor at the University of Alberta in Canada, is scheduled to give the talk “Why is sex a ‘thing’? Making relations against a Colonial world” on April 1 for Princeton’s annual Meredith Miller Memorial Lecture.

Her lecture will address “theories of what is natural” within “settler-colonial states” like Canada and the United States, and “how the very notion of ‘sexuality’ (like ‘nature’) makes networks of relations into controllable objects,” according to the online event page.

