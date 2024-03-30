School district seeks asst. superintendent who can 'examine presence of Whiteness'

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A school district in Minnesota is seeking an assistant superintendent who can “actively listen for both spoken and unspoken racial concerns” and “examine the presence and role of ‘Whiteness’ in systems and structures.”

The candidate for the St. Louis Park Public Schools position also must be “open to feedback regarding their own racial blind spots” and “seek multiple racial perspectives.”

Further, the applicant must “foster joy” and “cultivate a culture of accountability for systemic racial equity transformation.” As noted by Alpha News, the position – which has a “significant influence in how the school district operates” – pays between $134,000 and $201,000 per year.

