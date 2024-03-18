Schumer suggests Senate may be slow to consider TikTok bill

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by The Daily Signal.]

By Jarrett Stepman

The Daily Signal

Although the House passed legislation Wednesday that would force the sale of Chinese-owned social media app TikTok, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., quickly signaled that the upper chamber may slow consideration of the bill.

The legislation was approved by a rare bipartisan and unanimous vote March 7 in the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

TRENDING: Schumer tosses rhetorical grenade at Israel

The House then moved at breakneck speed to pass, by a 352-65 vote, the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act. The bill was introduced by Reps. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., and Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The legislation would force a Chinese company, ByteDance, to divest from the TikTok app if it is to continue operating in the United States because of concerns about the massively popular social media company’s ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

Critics argue that TikTok gathers data on Americans for the CCP and that the social media app has been linked to addiction.

Do you support the TikTok legislation currently in Congress? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 67% (2 Votes) 33% (1 Votes)

The version of TikTok that China allows in its own country “serves children at-home science experiments, museum exhibits, patriotism videos, and educational videos,” Carrie Sheffield, a senior fellow at Women’s Independent Voice, wrote in an op-ed published Sunday in the New York Post.

Schumer, the Senate’s top Democrat, has expressed concerns with TikTok in the past.

“A U.S. company should buy TikTok so everyone can keep using it and your data is safe,” Schumer posted on X, formerly Twitter, in 2020. “This is about privacy. With TikTok in China, it’s subject to Chinese Communist Party laws that may require handing over data to their government. A safe way must be found for TikTok to continue.”

But comments made by the New York Democrat before and after passage of the House bill suggest he isn’t too eager to send the legislation to President Joe Biden’s desk for him to sign into law.

“I’ll have to consult, and intend to consult, with my relevant committee chairmen to see what their views would be,” Schumer told reporters Tuesday before the House vote, according to NBC News.

The Senate majority leader seemed fairly noncommittal after the House vote, too.

“The Senate will review the legislation when it comes over from the House,” Schumer said Wednesday, giving no timetable for when it might come up for a vote, Roll Call reported.

“Despite his relish for all things tough-on-China, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer appears poised to take his sweet time advancing the bill—if it advances at all,” Politico Playbook reported Tuesday

This uncertainty has caused proponents of the TikTok bill to criticize the top Senate Democrat.

Great, so Schumer has supported the divestment of CCP-controlled TikTok since 2020. He’ll bring a bill he’s supported for 4 years to the floor, right? Or will it collect dust like almost everything else in the Senate under his control? https://t.co/cfc9xoVrN0 — Ryan Walker (@ryanlwalker) March 15, 2024

Forcing TikTok to divest from Chinese communist control is common sense. There's no excuse for the Chuck Schumer to slow-walk a vote in the Senate. https://t.co/R38kmLKI6v — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) March 14, 2024

China uses Tik Tok to influence our elections & Schumer’s fine with that. Top intel agency says China used TikTok to influence U.S. elections https://t.co/0nuSPc9IP7 — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 12, 2024

TikTok unleashed a massive lobbying campaign to stop passage of the legislation, including sending a wave of TikTok influencers to Capitol Hill to support the Chinese-owned company.

House lawmakers’ offices were bombarded with phone calls from children and teenagers demanding that TikTok remain as it is.

“TikTok fires everybody up and then our offices are getting called with thousands of people calling up,” said Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, according to Fox Business. “Some kid called in, said they were going to commit suicide. We have people calling in saying, ‘I’m on this all day long, every day. You can’t take this away from me.’ It’s like we called into an AA meeting.”

A spokesman for China called the legislation unfair.

“The U.S. House of Representatives passing this bill lets the United States stand on the opposite side of the principles of fair competition and international trade rules,” Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Wang Wenbin said, according to Reuters. “If so-called national security reasons can be used to willfully suppress other countries’ superior companies, there would be no fairness to speak of.”

China, however, has banned U.S. social media companies from operating there.

According to an RMG Research poll from December, most Americans favor banning TikTok.

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by The Daily Signal.]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!