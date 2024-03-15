Schumer tosses rhetorical grenade at Israel

At no time in half a century of reporting the news, would one expect to hear a U.S. senator from New York call for the ouster of the prime minister of Israel.

It is unimaginable.

This was not a slip of the tongue. This was a 43-minute speech delivered on the floor of the U.S. Senate Thursday in which Sen. Chuck Schumer called for the resignation of the elected government of Israel and its replacement with a government that will adopt Joe Biden's two-state solution, giving part of Israel to a collection of Islamic terrorists and leaving what is left of Israel at their mercy. The "two-state solution" is not a solution to the violence. It changes no minds. What is does is dismember Israel. In effect, Schumer called for the overthrown of Israel's elected government and the dismemberment of the nation.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

What pressure could Joe Biden, Chuck Schumer and the political left in America bring to bear to "encourage" Netanyahu to resign? Israel was attacked in October and is at war against Hamas in Gaza. Israel depends upon U.S. ammunition for its defense.

TRENDING: Can Biden buy enough of the voters?

That makes no sense, but nothing in the foreign policy portfolio of Joe Biden, and hence the Democrat Party, makes sense.

Schumer's position underscores just how close the Marxists are to the overthrow of the elected government of the United States of America. Yes, he is talking here about the dismemberment of Israel, but if this ploy were to succeed, the United States would have no reputation left, no street credibility, and would only be able to buy allies with tax dollars.

The Marxist Democrats already have declared that if Donald J. Trump is elected, he will "not be allowed near the White House." Now, that same political entity is demanding Benjamin Netanyahu not be allowed to continue as the elected leader of Israel. The Democrats also have insulted, abused and prodded Vladimir Putin of Russia, done nothing to avoid war in Ukraine, then financed that war against Russia.

The last time a national leader of any nation tried to push his will upon the people of other countries on other continents, we all suffered through World War II. Only this time the aggressor is Biden's America.

Schumer has chosen poorly, and his political career should be terminated by voters. There is a very short period of time for President Biden to repudiate this obscenity before he owns it. Unfortunately, he told reporters Friday Schumer had given a "good speech" about Israel. Biden already sold out the U.S. by surrendering to the Taliban at great cost of American lives and international reputation. It is doubtful he is sufficiently cognizant to understand what will happen in the Middle East if this anti-Israel policy is pursued.

It is certain Chuck Schumer of New York has given the Islamic terrorists something to fight for now, and the cost of Israel's victory over the forces that invaded her is going to very high indeed.

It may already be too late. Netanyahu is within his right to demand Biden change course. It would not be unreasonable to recall the Israeli ambassador to the United States. Or he may move rapidly toward total victory over Hamas before he runs out of ammunition and before Team Biden finishes it planned coup. One thing is certain: Schumer tossed a grenade into the U.S.-Israel relationship.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!