Scientist: 'Smoking gun' evidence suggests Chinese created COVID-19

Long have there been questions about how COVID-19 came to be, and how it came to be released into the world, where it killed millions of people and destroyed economies wholesale.

America still has yet to recover from its impact, as uncounted others have been injured by the shots that were created and mandated, styled as "vaccines" against the threat to life.

ADVERTISEMENT

The unanswered question is exactly where it came from, although most experts now concede it was from a Chinese lab in Wuhan that had gotten American research money and was doing experiments on bat viruses to make them more dangerous.

But China's decisions to withhold from the world information about COVID and its beginnings continue to loom.

TRENDING: Nikki Haley: 'We are in a ship with a hole in it'

Now one scientist says he has evidence that makes a strong case for what he believes happened: China created it.



Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

ADVERTISEMENT

A report in the New York Post explains Richard H. Ebright, a molecular biologist at Rutgers University, said in a Wall Street Journal report that the virus actually may have been manmade in that Chinese lab.

"He cited evidence found in a 2018 document from the lab that talked of making such a virus," the report explained.

Did China create COVID-19? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

"[The document] elevates the evidence provided by the genome sequence from the level of noteworthy to the level of a smoking gun," Ebright explained.

The Post noted the papers cited by Ebright were drafts and notes regarding a grant proposal called Project DEFUSE, "which sought to test engineering bat coronaviruses in a way that would make them more easily transmissible to humans."

In the article by former New York Times editor Nicholas Wade, he suggested that the project was advanced also with funding from the Chinese Communist government after America's Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency refused to give it money.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Viruses made according to the DEFUSE protocol could have been available by the time COVID-19 broke out, sometime between August and November 2019," Wade confirmed. "This would account for the otherwise unexplained timing of the pandemic along with its place of origin."

Further, the Post reported Wade explained the specific genetics of the virus that let it hit humans right away was another indication of "the virus's laboratory birth."

Wade said, 'Whereas most viruses require repeated tries to switch from an animal host to people, SARS-CoV-2 infected humans out of the box, as if it had been preadapted while growing in the humanized mice called for in the DEFUSE protocol."

While a multitude of questions remain, Ebright reports that there's also credibility to the idea that the contributions of the American EcoHealth Alliance helped with projects addressed in Wuhan.

The Post report explained that documents that were published by US Right to Know provided evidence the virus was manufactured, as they contained notes regarding Project DEFUSE and details about synthesizing bat coronaviruses to make them more transmissible.

The report said, "The researchers proposed introducing 'appropriate human-specific cleavage sites' to the spike proteins of SARS-related viruses in the lab, the same method several biologists have said could have been used to synthesize the coronavirus that led to the pandemic."

While COVID's origins still pose questions, Dr. Filippa Lentzos, an associate professor of science and international security at King’s College London, "said the world needed to acknowledge that the possibility exists that the virus was synthesized, " the report said.

"We have to acknowledge the fact that the pandemic could have started from some research-related incident," Lentzos said.

WND SPECIAL REPORT – "IT'S TRUMP VS. SWAMP PSYCHOPATHS": From the Biden administration's enthusiastic support for amputating body parts of troubled children, to its obsession with bringing as many millions of illegal aliens, terrorists and Chinese soldiers as possible into America, it is increasingly clear that many of this nation's current leaders are, to put it plainly, stark raving mad.

Indeed, psychiatric experts are finally documenting how the symptom profiles of scary conditions like "Borderline Personality Disorder" and "Narcissistic Personality Disorder" PERFECTLY MATCH today's top leaders.

One groundbreaking peer-reviewed study published in 2023 documents how left-wing extremism is closely associated with "psychopathic tendencies." Likewise, retired psychiatrist Brad Lyles, M.D., explains how "one way of understanding the increasingly outlandish beliefs and behaviors of the left is through the lens of Borderline Personality Disorder." And one of America's top forensic psychiatrists, Lyle Rossiter, M.D., described Barack Obama's mental state as "Malignant Narcissistic Personality Disorder."

Consider a typical description of sociopathy: "Sociopaths are often well-liked because of their charm and high charisma, but they do not usually care about other people. They think mainly of themselves and often blame others for the things that they do. They have a complete disregard for rules and lie constantly. They seldom feel guilt or learn from punishments." Remind you of anyone?

From Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to their presidential Cabinet – including Attorney General Merrick Garland, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra – all of these people "have a complete disregard for rules and lie constantly."

But it's not just Democrat leaders. Multiple surveys now show how rank-and-file Democrats are TWICE as likely to be diagnosed with a mental disorder as Republicans – from depression to bipolar disorder to schizophrenia to narcissistic personality disorder. All this and much more is stunningly laid out in the March edition of WND's critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, "IT'S TRUMP VS. SWAMP PSYCHOPATHS." Don't miss it – you will see the whole political-cultural-spiritual war raging in the U.S.A. in a whole new light.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!