SEE IT: 'The Chosen' projected onto iconic Christ the Redeemer statue

(FAITHWIRE) -- The stars of “The Chosen” were welcomed to Rio de Janeiro with a stunning projection onto the famed Christ the Redeemer statue at the peak of Corcovado mountain.

It’s no wonder stars Jonathan Roumie (Jesus), Paras Patel (Matthew), and Lara Silva (Eden) were honored with the monumental projection at the end of their press tour in Brazil, given the South American country is the No. 2 market — after the U.S. — for the Bible-based series.

See the powerful projection onto the 124-foot statue:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Chosen (@thechosentvseries)

