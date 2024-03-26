A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
SEE IT: 'The Chosen' projected onto iconic Christ the Redeemer statue

'Fans in Brazil have blown us away'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 26, 2024 at 4:48pm
Jonathan Roumie portrays Jesus in 'The Chosen' (Courtesy X / Jonathan Roumie)

(FAITHWIRE) -- The stars of “The Chosen” were welcomed to Rio de Janeiro with a stunning projection onto the famed Christ the Redeemer statue at the peak of Corcovado mountain.

It’s no wonder stars Jonathan Roumie (Jesus), Paras Patel (Matthew), and Lara Silva (Eden) were honored with the monumental projection at the end of their press tour in Brazil, given the South American country is the No. 2 market — after the U.S. — for the Bible-based series.

See the powerful projection onto the 124-foot statue:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Chosen (@thechosentvseries)

Read the full story ›

