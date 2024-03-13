A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Very senior' Israeli official: Biden seeking to oust Netanyahu

'We expect our friends to act to overthrow the terror regime of Hamas and not the elected government in Israel'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 13, 2024 at 8:58am
Joe Biden participates in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023 at the InterContinental Barclay in New York City. (Official White House photo by Cameron Smith)

(JNS) -- A “very senior” Israeli official on Tuesday slammed a U.S. intelligence report that claimed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government “may be in jeopardy,” amid ongoing criticism by the Biden administration over Jerusalem’s prosecution of the war against Hamas.

“Those who elect the prime minister of Israel are the citizens of Israel and no one else,” according to a statement issued to the media on behalf of the official.

“Israel is not a protectorate of the U.S. but rather an independent and democratic country whose citizens are the ones who elect the government. We expect our friends to act to overthrow the terror regime of Hamas and not the elected government in Israel,” added the official.

WND News Services
