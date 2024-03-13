A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HealthWND HEALTH

Should separate beds make a comeback? Huge percentage sleep better without partner

Many actually look forward to the time their significant other is away

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 12, 2024 at 8:58pm

(STUDY FINDS) -- Reveling in solitude, a third of Americans actually look forward to the time their significant other is away — and not sharing their bed! A survey of 2,000 Americans who live with their partner finds 36 percent appreciate when either they or their partner isn’t at home, as they don’t have to share a bed.

Maybe that’s because the results show that four in five respondents (82%) admit their partner’s sleeping habits consistently wake them up during the night.

Their partner snoring (52%), scrolling through their phone before bed (33%), and getting up at night to use the bathroom (33%) are the most common sleep-disruptive habits. Not only that, but a quarter of respondents also deal with their partner hogging the covers (27%), tossing and turning during the night (25%), or “starfishing” across the bed (21%).

Read the full story ›

