A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
American Culture Wars Politics U.S.

Shards of glass: Inside media's 12 splintering realities

Social sites, as replacement for news in the internet era, is declining in dominance

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 25, 2024 at 4:05pm
William Hurt starring in 1987's 'Broadcast News' (courtesy Amercent Films)

William Hurt starring in 1987's 'Broadcast News' (Courtesy Amercent Films)

(AXIOS) -- You can't understand November's election — or America itself — without reckoning with how our media attention has shattered into a bunch of misshapen pieces.

Think of it as the shards of glass phenomenon. Not long ago, we all saw news and information through a few common windows — TV, newspapers, cable. Now we find it in scattered chunks that match our age, habits, politics and passions.

Why it matters: Traditional media, at least as a center of dominant power, is dead. Social media, as its replacement for news in the internet era, is declining in dominance.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Shards of glass: Inside media's 12 splintering realities
Major woke chain closing 24 stores this year, and 10-15 more by next year
Kristi Noem signed law exempting huge Chinese Communist-tied company from land-leasing ban
Restaurants forced to cut jobs as governor's minimum-wage hike looms
County jails still using COVID protocols to reduce inmate population
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×