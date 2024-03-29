Sitting federal judge lashes out at Trump for criticizing possible judicial bias

Reggie Walton, a sitting federal judge who has heard January 6 cases involving supporters of President Donald Trump and often has thrown the book at defendants, has lashed out publicly at Trump for his criticism of another judge, this one hearing a Trump case, who may be compromised by his daughter's partisan agenda.

Walton granted an interview to CNN and repeatedly bashed Trump, who has been targeted by multiple Democrat lawfare cases, including a contrived "hush money" case being heard by Judge Juan Merchan.

It is Merchan whose daughter has represented, in her job, "Crooked Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Adam 'Shifty' Schiff, and other Radical Liberals," Trump, who asked Merchan to recuse himself, has charged.

Merchan refused.



The Gateway Pundit noted, "An X account allegedly belonging to Loren Merchan (it hasn’t been confirmed to be her account) posted a photo of Trump behind bars. The photo has since been changed to a picture of Kamala Harris."

Trump has pointed out the obvious conflict between Merchan hearing allegations from Democrat prosecutors about Trump's alleged "hush money" case, and the potential influence of his daughter's political activism.

The Pundit described Walton's decision to grant CNN an interview as "An appalling violation of the code of ethics."

He said, "I think it’s important in order to preserve our democracy that we maintain the rule of law…I think it’s important that we judges speak out..."

Walton said, of Trump's defense against claims Merchan, who has issued a gag order against Trump, is hearing, "It’s very disconcerting to have someone making comments about a judge, and it’s particularly problematic when those comments are in the form of a threat, especially if they’re directed at one’s family. We do these jobs because we’re committed to the rule of law and we believe in the rule of law, and the rule of law can only function effectively when we have judges who are prepared to carry out their duties without the threat of potential physical harm."

The Washington Examiner called Walton's decision to lash out as "an extraordinary move."

"Walton’s interview was particularly unusual because Trump is also facing criminal charges in Washington, Walton’s district, and Walton has overseen cases related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot that have parallels to Trump’s case there," the Examiner explained.

Mike Howell of the Heritage Foundation said his team already is reviewing "how these unprecedented partisan comments on a partisan network impact our cases before Judge Reggie Walton."

And Mike Davis, of the Article III Project, told the Examiner Walton's interview was "extremely inappropriate" and there would be a complaint filed over the "misconduct."

"Is this a (bad) joke? This is a sitting federal judge. And he’s commenting on a pending criminal case? Against the leading presidential candidate? During the heigh of the election season? If so, this is highly prejudicial," Davis said.

William Shipley, a lawyer who defended January 6 defendants, told the Examiner, "This is a problem."

While Walton complained about potential threats to judges and family members, the report pointedly noted that Walton has called Trump a "charlatan."

He also said, "I’ve made the comments I’ve made in the context of the sentences I impose because I’m hoping that what I say to the individuals who I’m sentencing will resonate with them and cause them to rethink the activity that they engaged in that brought them before the court and hopefully deter them from engaging in further conduct of that nature in the future."

