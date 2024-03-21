Social media influencer explains how to move into someone else's home, keep it

A social media influencer from Venezuela has posted online a video telling illegal aliens how they can "invade" a home in the United States, if it's "unoccupied" at the time, and claim "squatters' rights' to then live in it.

Apparently without limits.

The report comes on the heels of a report in WND that documented how "a bunch of squatters" invaded a home in New York.

Then when owner Adele Andaloro, 47, tried to remove them, she was cuffed for changing the locks on the $1 million home in Flushing, Queens, that she says she inherited from her parents when they died.

Under the laws of the liberal state, it is against the law for a homeowner to change to locks, turn off utilities, or remove the belongings of someone claiming to be a "tenant."

NEW: TikToker is going viral by telling illegal immigrants how to "invade" homes in America thanks to progressive squatting laws Remarkable. "We can invade a house in the USA, what do you think about this new law?" a video from one TikTok user read. The man said he has African… pic.twitter.com/b92DT9fYq7 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 20, 2024

The rant about "invading" a home comes from Leonel Moreno, a Venezuelan national who appears to live in a suburb of Columbus, Ohio, according to the New York Post.

In his video he charges that under U.S. law, "If a house is not inhabited, we can seize it."

The report said, "He appeared to be referring to adverse possession laws, commonly known as squatter’s rights, which allow unlawful property occupants rights over the property they occupy without the owner’s consent, in certain circumstances." There also generally are required time periods, in some states extending to years for the required occupancy.

Millions of viewers had watched his screaming rant about taking over others' property, and he claimed his "African friends" already have "taken about seven homes."

He said invading and taking homes is the answer to the alternative, becoming a burden on the public by living on the streets.

TikTok watchers, however, showed little tolerance for his agenda.

"Needs to be charged with whatever crime," one said. And another wrote, "Pretty sure this is illegal and I feel like he’s encouraging others to engage in illegal activities."

The various squatters rights laws that do exist often cause problems for homeowners who have acquired properties, perhaps through inheritance, that are left vacant for a time.

They often have to go through "eviction" procedures to remove those using their private property.

The report said, "'Migrant Influencer' Moreno has previously shared videos bragging about earning money by begging on the streets while collecting government handouts. He also made headlines last month by urging his compatriots to throw their support behind 15-year-old Jesus Alejandro Rivas-Figueroa, who was charged as an adult with attempted murder for allegedly shooting a tourist in Times Square and firing on cops."

