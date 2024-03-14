'Sound of Freedom' producer releases movie that gets feminism RIGHT

(THE BLAZE) – If you want to see how far Hollywood cinema has fallen, look no farther than Alejandro Monteverde’s “Cabrini,” which Glenn Beck calls “one of the most beautiful films [he’s] ever seen.”

Glenn is joined by Monteverde to discuss his inspiration for the film and why he thinks a story over 100 years old is incredibly relevant today.

“Cabrini” is the true story of an Italian Catholic immigrant named Francesca Cabrini after she arrived in New York City in the year 1889. In a world that offered few opportunities to women — and especially immigrants — Cabrini set out to convince the mayor to provide housing and health care for society’s most vulnerable.

