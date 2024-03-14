A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
FaithTESTING THE FAITH

'Sound of Freedom' producer releases movie that gets feminism RIGHT

'Cabrini' is a story of real feminine power

Published March 14, 2024 at 11:50am
(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(THE BLAZE) – If you want to see how far Hollywood cinema has fallen, look no farther than Alejandro Monteverde’s “Cabrini,” which Glenn Beck calls “one of the most beautiful films [he’s] ever seen.”

Glenn is joined by Monteverde to discuss his inspiration for the film and why he thinks a story over 100 years old is incredibly relevant today.

“Cabrini” is the true story of an Italian Catholic immigrant named Francesca Cabrini after she arrived in New York City in the year 1889. In a world that offered few opportunities to women — and especially immigrants — Cabrini set out to convince the mayor to provide housing and health care for society’s most vulnerable.

Read the full story ›

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







