A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Israel WorldWARS AND RUMORS OF WARS

South African-Israeli soldier captured by Hamas declared dead

'Over the past 163 days we have desperately prayed for better news'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 18, 2024 at 12:39pm
Fallen Israel Defense Forces Capt. Daniel Perez (IDF photo)

Fallen Israel Defense Forces Capt. Daniel Perez (IDF photo)

(JNS) -- South African-Israeli dual national Daniel Perez, 22, from Yad Binyamin, was killed on Oct. 7 by Hamas terrorists, who are holding his remains in the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces revealed on Sunday.

Perez served as a platoon commander in the Israel Defense Forces’ 7th Armored Brigade’s 77th Battalion. His death was confirmed following an investigation by the military rabbinate, and his family was informed before the news was made public.

The slain soldier’s father, Rabbi Doron Perez, serves as executive chairman of the religious Zionist Mizrachi World Movement.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Troubled EV maker pausing production amid bankruptcy speculation
Study: 'Woke' people more likely to be unhappy, anxious and depressed
Trump team says it can't post bond in civil fraud case
2,000-year-old hideout found near Sea of Galilee
South African-Israeli soldier captured by Hamas declared dead
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×