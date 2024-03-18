South African-Israeli soldier captured by Hamas declared dead

(JNS) -- South African-Israeli dual national Daniel Perez, 22, from Yad Binyamin, was killed on Oct. 7 by Hamas terrorists, who are holding his remains in the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces revealed on Sunday.

Perez served as a platoon commander in the Israel Defense Forces’ 7th Armored Brigade’s 77th Battalion. His death was confirmed following an investigation by the military rabbinate, and his family was informed before the news was made public.

The slain soldier’s father, Rabbi Doron Perez, serves as executive chairman of the religious Zionist Mizrachi World Movement.

