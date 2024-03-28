A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Special-needs children shoved aside for illegal kids

Cities overwhelmed by influx of migrants

Published March 28, 2024

(INDEPENDENT SENTINEL) – There are so many illegal immigrant children pouring into Manhattan schools that they might push school children with disabilities and special needs out of an academic building and into an “inadequate” site.

The school, West Prep Academy, reportedly serves 170 students, mainly children with special needs. The school is being overrun by the enrollment at PS 145, which shares the same building as West Prep.

PS 145 has enrolled enormous numbers of illegal immigrant children, reportedly “flooding” the system. Reports say more than 30,000 migrant children have been sent to public schools in New York City in recent years.

