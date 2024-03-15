Special prosecutor quits Trump case after judge's ultimatum

By Katelynn Richardson

Special prosecutor Nathan Wade resigned Friday from working on the Georgia case against former President Donald Trump, as ordered by the judge.

Judge Scott McAfee declined to outright disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from the case Friday, instead offering prosecutors the choice of having Wade withdraw or having Willis and her entire office step aside. He ruled that the defense did not meet the burden of proving an “actual conflict of interest,” but said the record “highlights a significant appearance of impropriety.”

“I am offering my resignation in the interest of democracy, in dedication to the American public, and to move this case forward as quickly as possible,” Wade wrote in his resignation letter. “I am proud of the work our team has accomplished in investigating, indicting, and litigating this case.”

Nathan Wade has resigned from #FaniWillis team So Fani stays on pic.twitter.com/rDnYCoy46e — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) March 15, 2024

In a letter accepting Wade’s resignation, Willis wrote that she would always remind everyone how he was “brave enough to step forward and take on the investigation and prosecution of the allegations that the defendants in this case engaged in a conspiracy to overturn Georgia’s 2020 Presidential Election.”

“I compliment you for the professionalism and dignity you have shown over the last 865 days, as you have endured threats against you and your family, as well as unjustified attacks in the media and in court on your reputation as a lawyer,” Willis wrote.

Breaking: DA Fani Willis has accepted the resignation of special prosecutor Nathan Wade. “I compliment you for the professionalism and dignity you have shown over the last 865 days, as you have endured threats… (and) unjustified attacks in the media and in court” pic.twitter.com/ileFFNj9wp — Tamar Hallerman (@TamarHallerman) March 15, 2024



McAfee said in his ruling Friday that the decision not to disqualify Willis does not indicate that he “condones this tremendous lapse in judgment or the unprofessional manner of the District Attorney’s testimony during the evidentiary hearing.”

“Rather, it is the undersigned’s opinion that Georgia law does not permit the finding of an actual conflict for simply making bad choices – even repeatedly – and it is the trial court’s duty to confine itself to the relevant issues and applicable law properly brought before it,” McAfee wrote.

He also noted there were “reasonable questions about whether the District Attorney and her hand-selected lead SADA testified untruthfully about the timing of their relationship.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

