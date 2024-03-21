State bill would allow for campus carry

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Student gun rights would be protected under pending Arizona legislation to legalize campus carry. State Sen. Wendy Rogers (pictured), a Flagstaff Republican, brought up the recent murder of Georgia college student Laken Riley and problems with illegal immigration as some of the reasons why Senate Bill 1198 is important.

“This is a situation where we are stipulating that a 21 year old who has a concealed carry permit should be able to carry on campus to defend oneself,” Rogers told The College Fix in a recent phone interview.

The bill prohibits state higher education institutions from banning concealed carry weapons for concealed carry permit holders on Arizona college campuses.

