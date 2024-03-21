A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationWEAPONS OF CHOICE

State bill would allow for campus carry

Lawmaker says students should be allowed to defend themselves

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 21, 2024 at 2:05pm

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Student gun rights would be protected under pending Arizona legislation to legalize campus carry. State Sen. Wendy Rogers (pictured), a Flagstaff Republican, brought up the recent murder of Georgia college student Laken Riley and problems with illegal immigration as some of the reasons why Senate Bill 1198 is important.

“This is a situation where we are stipulating that a 21 year old who has a concealed carry permit should be able to carry on campus to defend oneself,” Rogers told The College Fix in a recent phone interview.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The bill prohibits state higher education institutions from banning concealed carry weapons for concealed carry permit holders on Arizona college campuses.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Swing-state Dem senator attempts to ram through $400,000 for trans-kids organization
Biden sues Apple amid antitrust crackdown
State bill would allow for campus carry
Biden announces latest batch of student-loan cancellations
Governor signs bill barring Diversity, Equity, Inclusion for public schools, universities
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×