State may become the 1st to build separate prison units for transgender felons

Already offers transgender hormone treatment, surgical sex changes

Published March 16, 2024 at 3:00pm

(FOX NEWS) – Colorado is poised to become the first state in the country with segregated holding cells for transgender women in prison, if a judge signs off on it.

After a class action lawsuit was filed by several transgender inmates in 2019 against the Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC) alleging discrimination, harassment and assault, a judge is scheduled to rule on a consent decree that would bring further changes – including surgical sex changes and hormone treatment – to the state's penitentiary, Fox News Digital has learned.

The consent decree, a court-ordered settlement in a legal dispute, would also require all trans women currently or previously in CDOC to receive a $2.1 million payout, depending on the severity of the alleged assault, discrimination and harassment while in prison. Rewards could range from $1,000 to $10,000 per plaintiff.

TRENDING: Greatest Show on Earth: The Hur report hearing

Read the full story ›

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







