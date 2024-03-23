A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
State's assisted suicides jump 20% as out-of-state residents travel there to kill themselves

Removed residency requirements for people requesting drugs

Published March 23, 2024 at 2:24pm
(Image courtesy Pexels)

(LIFENEWS) – Oregon saw a massive increase in physician-assisted suicide deaths and lethal prescriptions in 2023, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA)’s 26th annual report on the state’s “Death With Dignity Act” (DWDA).

The Wednesday report shows an almost 30% increase in physician-assisted suicide prescriptions and a 20% increase in reported deaths following ingestion of the prescribed drugs, the OHA highlighted in a Wednesday press release. Physicians in Oregon wrote 560 DWDA prescriptions in 2023, compared with 433 in 2022. 367 individuals reportedly died in Oregon after consuming the drugs last year, compared with 304 in 2022.

Per the OHA, the sharp increase is partly linked to a law passed in 2023 that removed the residency requirement for people requesting the drugs. 82% of those who died from Oregon’s physician-assisted suicide drugs last year were over the age of 65, and 66% had cancer. The oldest person to die of physician-assisted suicide in Oregon was 102. The youngest was just 29.

