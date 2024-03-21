Station REMOVES Islamic message from display boards after backlash

(MODERNITY) – The company that operates trains at Kings Cross station in London has removed Islamic messages on information boards about “sinners” who must “repent” after a massive backlash.

As we highlighted yesterday, Network Rail was pairing big board announcements of train delays and cancellations with Islamic hadiths to mark Ramadan, the religious holy month.

Following a huge amount of complaints, a Network Rail spokesperson commented “We value the feedback of our passengers and while these messages were intended to celebrate the beliefs and backgrounds of some of our colleagues and passengers, we have removed them.”

