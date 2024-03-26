A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Steven Spielberg fears repeat of history: 'We may again have to fight for right to be Jewish'

Filmmaker deplores 'machinery of extremism' stirring anti-Semitism

By Around the Web
Published March 26, 2024 at 1:36pm
Steven Spielberg (Video screenshot)

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- Steven Spielberg warned on Monday that “the machinery of extremism is being used on college campuses,” and lamented those killed in Israel and Gaza, while being honored for his Holocaust remembrance work at the University of Southern California.

The renowned Jewish filmmaker spoke at a ceremony in which USC bestowed its prestigious University Medallion on the 56,000 Holocaust survivors who have provided testimony to the USC Shoah Foundation, which Spielberg founded three decades ago. Thirty of the survivors were present at the ceremony. The award’s text also says the school is “immensely grateful” to Spielberg and his wife, Kate Capshaw.

In his speech, Spielberg lamented polling showing high rates of antisemitism on college campuses. He also condemned other forms of hatred, including anti-Arab, anti-Muslim and anti-Sikh discrimination.

Read the full story ›

