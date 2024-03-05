A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Stop artificial intelligence before it's too late, global experts warn

'Instead of adapting technologies to our needs, we adapt ourselves to technology's needs'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 4, 2024 at 9:16pm

(Image by Julius H. from Pixabay)

(STUDY FINDS) -- In a world increasingly dominated by artificial intelligence (AI), a group of experts is calling for a shift towards more human-centered technology. The international team argues against creating new AI technologies simply for the sake of making new and more advanced computers. Instead, they urge developers to focus on tech that genuinely meets human needs and enhances the human experience.

Their new book, “Human-Centered AI,” which includes contributions from 50 experts from 12 countries and various disciplines, including computer science, law, and sociology, delves into the concept of shifting AI from tech-driven to human-focused improvements. This would ensure that technology aligns with the well-being of people, rather than replacing or devaluing human workers.

Shannon Vallor, a leading expert from the University of Edinburgh, emphasizes that human-centered AI aims to support and empower humans, contrasting sharply with technology developed merely to showcase its power. She highlights generative AI’s rise, critiquing its development as driven by corporate desire rather than human necessity, leading to technology that people must adapt to and compete with, rather than technology designed make someone’s life easier.

