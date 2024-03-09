According to a French proverb, 40 is the old age of youth and 50 is the youth of old age. As you get older, you begin to wonder who put the quicksand in the hourglass of time. Days go by quickly. Months go buy quickly. And years go by quickly.

The Bible says, "We spend our years as a tale that is told" (Psalm 90:9 KJV).

What story does your life tell? My story is a simple one: God can take a mess of a life, a life with the deck stacked against it, and redeem it. God can even take a child who was not planned, who was born out of wedlock, and intervene in his life. That is my story.

What is your story? We all have a story to tell. And we all need to take stock of our lives and ask, "What is my life all about? What is the legacy I will leave? How will I be remembered?"

It's important to not only think about this as we get older, but it's also important when we're young. It's in our youth that we're forming habits, developing direction and making decisions that will chart the course our lives will take.

A Christian's objective should not be merely to live a long life. Rather, a Christian's objective should be to live a full life, a meaningful life and a purposeful life.

In the New Testament book of Acts, we find a story of a young man named Stephen who died at an early age. Because of his bold stand for Jesus Christ, he became the first martyr of the Christian church. Some might look at the way Stephen's life ended and say, "Well, that was a tragic waste."

But as another young Christian martyr, Jim Eliot, wrote, "He is no fool who gives what he cannot keep to gain what he cannot lose."

As we look at Stephen's story, we see a life that was lived well. And we also discover the kind of person whom God is looking for to use for his glory.

What qualifications does someone like this need? Do you need a towering intellect or need to be physically attractive? Are you required to be a natural leader? What about those who are a little timid? What about someone who would be classified by most as ordinary? Is there a place for them?

I would suggest there is. Because one thing that stands out in the Scriptures is that God seems to go out of his way to use people you would never expect him to use. If my life is evidence of anything, it is evidence of that.

Why does God do this? We find the answer in the apostle Paul's words: "Remember, dear brothers and sisters, that few of you were wise in the world's eyes or powerful or wealthy when God called you. Instead, God chose things the world considers foolish in order to shame those who think they are wise. And he chose things that are powerless to shame those who are powerful" (1 Corinthians 1:26 NLT).

God is looking for the unexpected person to use for his glory.

Stephen was a courageous young man who did not live a long life, but he lived a worthwhile one. He left his mark in a profound and significant way.

Stephen faithfully served the Lord in the little things. He went about his Father's business, and soon the Lord was using him to preach the Gospel. Miracles were even being performed.

And then, because Stephen was living such a godly life, his enemies starting making up lies about him. They had to distort what he was doing.

The Bible says, "So they persuaded some men to lie about Stephen, saying, 'We heard him blaspheme Moses, and even God.' This roused the people, the elders, and the teachers of religious law. So they arrested Stephen and brought him before the high council" (Acts 6:11–12 NLT).

He lived such a godly life that they had to distort what he was doing. As a result, Stephen was brought up on false charges before the Sanhedrin, which was the ruling power of the day. They had the final word.

But Stephen didn't view them as a group to cower before. He looked at them as people to reach. He saw them as an audience for the Gospel. One thing is clear: Stephen knew the Scriptures. He gave a brilliant overview of the history of Israel, which culminated in some provocative words.

Stephen told them, "You stubborn people! You are heathen at heart and deaf to the truth. Must you forever resist the Holy Spirit? That's what your ancestors did, and so do you! Name one prophet your ancestors didn't persecute! They even killed the ones who predicted the coming of the Righteous One – the Messiah whom you betrayed and murdered. You deliberately disobeyed God's law, even though you received it from the hands of angels" (Acts 7:51–53 NLT).

They were enraged by this, and they took him outside the city and stoned him. Then the Bible tells us, "As they stoned him, Stephen prayed, 'Lord Jesus, receive my spirit.' He fell to his knees, shouting, 'Lord, don't charge them with this sin!' And with that, he died" (verses 59–60 nlt).

Stephen's prayer was answered, and he was ushered into the presence of the Lord. A few verses earlier, we find this amazing statement from Stephen: "Look, I see the heavens opened and the Son of Man standing in the place of honor at God's right hand!" (verse 56 NLT).

Usually when we read verses that describe Jesus in Heaven, he is seated at God's right hand. But let's notice that in this instance, Jesus is standing. Jesus said, "Everyone who acknowledges me publicly here on earth, I will also acknowledge before my Father in heaven" (Matthew 10:32 NLT).

As Stephen stood for Jesus on Earth, Jesus stood for Stephen in Heaven. And when you stand for God here, he will stand for you there.

