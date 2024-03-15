Student pilot allegedly tries to storm jet's cockpit multiple times midflight

(NBC NEWS) – A student pilot tried getting into the cockpit of a cross-country flight to Dulles, Va., telling crew members he was merely "testing them" with this dangerous stunt, authorities said.

Nathan Jones, 19, was aboard Alaska Airlines Flight 322 from San Diego to Dulles International Airport on March 3 when he "made three separate attempts to go to the front of the plane and open the aircraft's cockpit door," according to an affidavit by Federal Air Marshal Thomas Pattinson.

Flight attendants "requested the assistance of off-duty law enforcement officers, who restrained Jones in flex cuffs and sat on either side of him for the remainder of the flight," Pattinson added.

