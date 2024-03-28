Students arrested, suspended at rowdy protest over anti-Israel ballot initiative

(FOX NEWS) – Some Vanderbilt University students protesting the administration's removal of an anti-Israel, Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) initiative from the student ballot have been suspended and arrested following an hours-long sit-in on Tuesday, according to reports.

An amendment to the Vanderbilt Student Government Constitution, which would prevent student government funds from going to certain businesses that support Israel, was removed from the student voting ballot, prompting nearly 30 students to march into the halls of Vanderbilt Chancellor Daniel Diermeier’s office to hold a sit-in, The Tennessean reported. Over 30 additional students at the university in Nashville, Tenn., were on the steps outside the building protesting for hours even though they faced threats of suspension and forced removal.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Vanderbilt University confirmed that all students "left voluntarily around 6 a.m. today after forcibly entering the building [see video] shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday morning," even though it was closed for ongoing construction and "clearly marked as such." All protest participants who breached the building will be placed on interim suspension, the university confirmed.

