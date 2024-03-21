A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS

Students 'correct gender bias' on Wikipedia for science class project

But historian 'skeptical about such attempts to elevate people of a certain group'

Published March 20, 2024 at 8:09pm

A student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Video screenshot)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A Meredith College biology professor is working to “correct gender bias” on Wikipedia by having her students write new entries about female scientists for the online encyclopedia.

The project is part of Professor Natasha Butz’s “Women in Science” class – a subject the private North Carolina college deems to be so important that it recently decided to offer the class more often, according to a news article on the college’s website.

Butz, an assistant professor of biological sciences, gave her fall class the assignment to write an article for one of two projects Wikipedia projects: WikiProject Women Scientists and Under-representation of Science and Women in Africa, the article states.

Read the full story ›

(THE COLLEGE FIX)







