Study reveals why car accidents can be much worse for women

(STUDY FINDS) – Car accidents can be painful and life-threatening for anyone involved, but a new study finds that women may have even more to worry about. Researchers from Medical College of Wisconsin examined trauma injury patterns and found significant differences in the injuries men and women suffer during car wrecks. Specifically, women were more likely to go into shock following an accident.

Study authors believe this report could drive a shift toward more inclusive safety standards that consider the physiological differences between genders. Researchers reviewed information from the National Trauma Data Bank, focusing on patients 16 and older who suffered abdominal and pelvic injuries in car crashes between 2018 and 2021.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

They found that women are more likely to experience severe injuries in these areas compared to men, even under less severe circumstances. Women were found to enter shock — a critical condition where the body’s organs start to fail due to insufficient blood flow — with less severe injuries than their male counterparts.

TRENDING: The federal behemoth

Read the full story ›