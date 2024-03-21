A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Study says 'interpersonal racism' linked to heart problems in black women

Health scholar questions findings

Published March 21, 2024 at 2:40pm

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – “Interpersonal racism” might lead to higher rates of coronary heart disease, according to a recent study. But a health scholar questioned the findings.

“Perceived experiences of interpersonal racism in employment, in housing, and with the police were associated with higher incidence of CHD among Black women,” the study from Boston University epidemiologist Shanshan Sheehy concluded. However, “perceived racism in everyday life was not associated with higher risk,” Dr. Sheehy wrote.

She wrote the study, published in the American Heart Association journal, with Michelle Albert, the most recent president of the group. The paper used data from nearly 50,000 black women beginning in 1997.

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







