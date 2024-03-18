A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Study: 'Woke' people more likely to be unhappy, anxious and depressed

Folks with attitudes geared toward critical social justice are less satisfied with their lives

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 18, 2024 at 1:24pm
'Woke Baby' is among the book titles in the baby section of a Barnes & Noble bookstore in Boca Raton, Florida, in May 2021. (Video screenshot)

'Woke Baby' is among the book titles in the baby section of a Barnes & Noble bookstore in Boca Raton, Florida, in May 2021.

(THE BLAZE) -- A new study revealed that people with so-called "woke" ideologies tended to be more unhappy, anxious, and depressed compared to others.

The study – published in the Scandinavian Journal of Psychology last week – found that individuals with attitudes geared toward critical social justice were less satisfied with their lives.

The first study examined 848 adult participants – 382 staff members and 266 students of the University of Turku in southwestern Finland as well as 64 staff and students from other Finnish universities, two from foreign universities, and 134 not associated with a university. A second study included 5,030 Finnish citizens aged 15–84.

Read the full story ›

Study: 'Woke' people more likely to be unhappy, anxious and depressed
