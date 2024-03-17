Surprise! RFK Jr. reportedly picking fresh face for VP

It looks like NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers will not be the presidential running mate of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. after all.

A published report by Mediaite indicates the independent candidate is planning to select Nicole Shanahan, a California-based attorney and entrepreneur once married to Google co-founder Sergey Brin.

The report said consideration of the New York Jets football star as the VP pick "prompted concerns among donors to the campaign."

Shanahan was behind Kennedy's Super Bowl commercial, and is now expected to be named RFK Jr.'s choice.

"They align on numerous issues," a source close with the campaign said of Kennedy and Shanahan.

"The campaign is also looking for a candidate who can help finance the ballot access initiative."

"She might be infusing millions of dollars into the campaign to help fund the ballot initiative, which makes her attractive financially; however, she lacks the qualifications to actually do the job."

JUST IN: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is expected to name Nicole Shanahan (no relation to Kyle) a California-based attorney and entrepreneur once married to Google co-founder Sergey Brinn, as his running mate for his independent bid for the presidency (Mediaite). R-E-L-A-X #Jets fans. pic.twitter.com/t8tNsKhP8w — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) March 16, 2024

"Mediaite found that the domain www.kennedyshanahan.com was registered on March 13th, and verified the donation page is live and accepting donations at the subdomain pay.kennedyshanahan.com," the website said.

"Mediaite donated $1 through that donation page to discover the domain was registered by Kennedy senior advisor Link Lipsitz," it noted.

Meanwhile, Kennedy's campaign is keeping tight-lipped on any formal decision.

"There has been a lot of speculation in the media about Mr. Kennedy’s pick of vice presidential running mate,” his press office told the New York Post in a written statement.

"The official announcement will be on March 26 in Oakland, CA. We hope to see you there."

Shanahan, 38, told the New York Times she donated $4 million to the American Values 2024 super PAC, to help fund the $7 million 30-second commercial during this year's Super Bowl.

"While claiming to not be an 'anti-vaxxer,' she said she shared Kennedy's constant attacks on vaccines. She also describes herself as a progressive who cares about children's health," the Post reported.

Accordimng to records obtained by the New York Times, Shanahan donated to Joe Biden's 2020 campaign, and gave the maximum $6,600 to Kennedy's campaign in May of last year while he was still seeking the Democratic nomination.

The Post reported:

The Bay Area attorney was married to Google’s Brin in 2018 – but they officially divorced last summer after she was reportedly romantically involved with Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Musk and Brin were previously longtime friends, and Musk frequently stayed over at Brin’s home, the Wall Street Journal reported in 2022. However, the two reportedly had a falling out following Musk and Shanahan’s brief fling in December 2021, when Brin requested that his financial advisers sell his personal investments in Musk’s companies. Musk and Shanahan have denied the allegations. "This is total bs," Musk posted on X in July 2022, in response to a user who shared the WSJ article. "I've only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic," he added. Brin filed for a dissolution of marriage from Shanahan in January 2022. The couple shares a young daughter together, according to People.

