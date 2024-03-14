Would you survive a doomsday scenario?

(FOX BUSINESS) – Doomsday prepping was once a concept people believed was reserved for conspiracy theorists and paranoid uncles, but fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic is leading more and more Americans to plan ahead in the event of a future catastrophe. According to a March report by Zion Market Research, the global survival tools market is expected to reach $2.46 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 7 percent from 2023 to 2030.

Meanwhile, the once-fringe idea of building a doomsday bunker is becoming popular among celebrities and wealthy industry leaders. In December, it was revealed that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is building a 4,000-square-foot underground shelter at his massive Hawaii compound. Kim Kardashian, Tom Cruise and Shaquille O'Neal have also reportedly built bunkers or safe rooms.

"People will ask me, 'What's prepping?' And I go, well, that's essentially what your grandmother did to get ready for winter," Prepper All Naturals founder James Nelson told Fox News Digital.

