Taylor Swift engages in 'demonic rituals' during concerts, Christian artist says

'There is a lot of hidden satanic and a lot of evil within them, including down to the beats'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 3, 2024 at 7:37pm
Taylor Swift in 'Lavender Haze'

(FAITHWIRE) -- Former Boyzone singer Shane Lynch is accusing Taylor Swift of engaging in “demonic rituals” during her ongoing Eras Tour, which has most recently taken the pop star to Australia.

“I think when you’re looking at a lot of the artists out there, a lot of their stage shows are satanic rituals live in front of 20,000 people without them realizing and recognizing,” Lynch told Ireland’s Sunday World.

He continued, “You’ll see a lot of hoods up and masks on and fire ceremonies. Even down to Taylor Swift — one of the biggest artists in the world — you watch one of her shows, and she has two or three different demonic rituals to do with the pentagrams on the ground, to do with all sorts of stuff on her stage. … But, to a lot of people, it’s just art, and that’s how people are seeing it, unfortunately.”

