Taylor Swift fan buys $700 ticket: With no view of stage?

'Didn't think paying for VIP would get us restricted seats'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 4, 2024 at 1:43pm
Taylor Swift

(THE MIRROR) -- A Taylor Swift fan was left outraged after forking out a huge sum of money for tickets to see her idol only to find the seats had no view of the stage.

The devastated music lover paid almost $700 for the tickets to Taylor's show in Melbourne earlier this month - but after arriving at the gig discovered her line of sight to the stage was blocked by a massive "tower." The woman admitted she wasn't the only one left disappointed and that other fans who had travelled from Sydney were in tears over the hefty price tag and travel costs.

She described how they had all tried to seek help from staff at the venue only to keep "getting passed on"to other workers with nobody offering them any resolution. After eventually finding a supervisor the distraught group of fans were given tickets for seats on the other side of the stadium.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
