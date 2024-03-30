A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Teacher, 50, resigns after her secret OnlyFans account is discovered

Defends X-rated side hustle by quoting Shakespeare

By Around the Web
Published March 30, 2024 at 1:28pm

(THE BLAZE) – An Ohio woman has resigned from her teaching position after school officials discovered her secret OnlyFans account. The teacher defended her X-rated side hustle by quoting Shakespeare and maintained that she is still one of the greatest English teachers to have ever worked in the school district.

Jennifer Ruziscka, 50, had worked for the Springfield Local School District for nearly 30 years until her pornographic side gig was revealed.

Ruziscka had been a Springfield High School English teacher, cheerleading coach, and yearbook adviser. She reportedly earned a salary of $74,720 at the time she resigned.

Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







