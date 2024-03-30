Teacher, 50, resigns after her secret OnlyFans account is discovered

(THE BLAZE) – An Ohio woman has resigned from her teaching position after school officials discovered her secret OnlyFans account. The teacher defended her X-rated side hustle by quoting Shakespeare and maintained that she is still one of the greatest English teachers to have ever worked in the school district.

Jennifer Ruziscka, 50, had worked for the Springfield Local School District for nearly 30 years until her pornographic side gig was revealed.

Ruziscka had been a Springfield High School English teacher, cheerleading coach, and yearbook adviser. She reportedly earned a salary of $74,720 at the time she resigned.

