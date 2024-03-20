'Terrible tragedy': Congressman's brother allegedly shot dead by son

By Arjun Singh

Daily Caller News Foundation

The brother of Democratic U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee of Michigan was allegedly shot and killed by his son during a domestic dispute on Tuesday, according to local law enforcement.

Kildee, the co-chairman of the House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee — which determines committee assignments for Democratic members and policy priorities for the caucus — has served in Congress since 2013 and currently represents the 8th District of Michigan, covering the cities of Saginaw and Flint. On Tuesday, Kildee’s brother, Timothy Kildee, was allegedly shot and killed by his 27-year-old son, who was later arrested and hospitalized after a serious car crash following the shooting, according to remarks by Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson during a press conference.

“Our family is grieving and heartbroken. There are no words to describe the loss of a beloved brother and family member, especially in such a terrible tragedy,” Kildee wrote in a press release posted on his congressional website.

Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson told reporters during the press conference that Timothy Kildee’s son allegedly jumped out of a moving vehicle driven by his mother, and Timothy Kildee’s ex-wife, shortly before the shooting. After that incident, the son went to Timothy Kildee’s home and allegedly brandished a gun at him during a verbal confrontation, demanding him to “give me your [sic] keys and wallet,” following which he was shot and killed.

Timothy Kildee’s vehicle was later involved in a “high impact, personal injury accident” in Genesee Township, Swanson told reporters. A video of the press conference uploaded by the Sheriff’s Office on Facebook shows pictures of two vehicles having sustained heavy damage, with Swanson indicating that the son has “serious injuries.”

Swanson indicated that the son is in custody but has not been charged at this time. He is under a “sheriff’s guard” and will be identified once charged.

“If we were to apply the law to the facts, as we know them presently, we’re probably looking at a count of open murder, a count of carjacking, a charge of armed robbery, a charge of using a firearm during the commission of a felony, a charge of carrying a concealed weapon, and likely a motor vehicle infraction for the crash,” said Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton during the press conference. “Things could change as the investigation continues.”

Kildee is currently en route back to his district, where the incident occurred, according to Swanson, which will prevent him from voting on matters before the House of Representatives while away. He announced in November of 2023 that he would not seek re-election.

