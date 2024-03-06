'They think it's a joke': Governor rips network hosts who mocked voters concerned about border

By Harold Hutchison

Republican Gov. Jim Justice of West Virginia criticized MSNBC hosts on Wednesday for mocking voters concerned about illegal immigration.

The MSNBC panel, which included hosts Jen Psaki, Joy Reid and Rachel Maddow, were discussing Tuesday night exit polling including one which found that immigration was a top issue in Virginia. Several panelists mocked voters’ concerns, with one referencing West Virginia’s proximity to the state, to which Justice responded in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“What an incredibly insulting statement about the hardworking, good people of West Virginia by liberal elites @JRPsaki and @Maddow,” Justice said. “Biden’s open-border policies have created a real crisis in America, making every state a border state, and they think it’s a joke.”

United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has reported more than 6.6 million encounters with illegal immigrants since the start of fiscal year 2021.

What an incredibly insulting statement about the hardworking, good people of West Virginia by liberal elites @JRPsaki and @Maddow. Biden's open-border policies have created a real crisis in America, making every state a border state, and they think it's a joke. pic.twitter.com/McMBgYq4hl — Jim Justice (@JimJusticeWV) March 6, 2024

“I live in Virginia. Immigration was the number one issue,” Psaki, a former White House press secretary in the Biden administration, said Tuesday night.

“Well, Virginia does have a border with West Virginia!” Maddow said as panelists laughed, while one said “Build the wall.”

Former President Donald Trump won Virginia as part of a dominating performance Tuesday night.

An illegal immigrant from Venezuela was arrested and charged in February for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in Campbell County, Virginia, The New York Post reported. Republicans have also criticized the Biden administration on immigration policies after the murder of 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley, whose alleged killer was apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border and released.

