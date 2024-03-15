Time for a backyard chicken coop? Egg prices soaring again

(ZEROHEDGE) – As of Wednesday, there are just 18 days left until Easter celebrations begin. For those who have recently visited the supermarket, egg prices are trending in the wrong direction, although well off the highs recorded in December 2022. Data from the United States Department of Agriculture shows that Grade A egg prices per dozen jumped 40% from $2.13 to $3 between November and February.

Customer review and consumer news platform "ConsumerAffairs" reports that egg prices have "zoomed higher by a significant percentage in certain parts of the country," indicating the largest surges have been at supermarkets in Minneapolis and Buffalo/Rochester, adding "Orlando's egg prices went up as well."

ConsumerAffairs noted that the price surges were mainly seen in "large central metro areas, but in non-core rural areas, there was a fairly noticeable decrease."

