This time Biden's penchant for lies may get him in trouble

There's no doubt, whether deliberate or simply a component of a failing memory, Joe Biden repeatedly has lied about his experiences.

There are train stories that physically couldn't have happened. There are his conversations with world leaders who were dead at the time. There are his claims that he never was even aware of what was going on with Hunter Biden's business schemes.

All demonstrably false.

But there's been no obvious fallout from any.

But that soon may change, according to a report in the Washington Free Beacon.

It's because he told one of his famous stories to special counsel Robert Hur. Under oath.

The report explains Biden for decades repeatedly has claimed he got into politics because of a legal case that left him upset at the outset of his career.

The report explained Biden was "fresh out of law school and working as a clerk at a high-powered Wilmington, Delaware, law firm" and claimed to have been tapped to defend a construction company sued by a 23-year-old welder who was injured in a fire.

His story goes that because of Biden's "shrewd legal defense" the worker lost the case and the construction company got off.

"I wrote this memo. And son of a b----, it prevailed," Biden told Hur during an October 8 interview. "And I looked over at that kid … that I thought, 'son of a b----, I'm in the wrong business. I'm not made for this.'"

Hur was interviewing Biden regarding his "willful" taking and keeping of classified documents belonging to the government during his time as senator and vice president.

Hur found much evidence support a federal criminal charge, but recommended against filing counts because of Biden's "diminished" capacities.

The report explained Biden claimed to be "so wracked with guilt" over the case he went and applied for a job in a public defender's office.

However, the report explained Biden's narrative "is almost certainly a complete work of fiction."

For instance the case handled by the firm defending a construction company finished in 1968, "while Biden was still in law school. And the welder won, walking away with $315,000, more than $2.8 million in 2024 dollars," the report said.

The report pointed out that Biden ended his 1988 presidential campaign "amid allegations that he had plagiarized speeches," actually does have a long record of "embellishments and yarn spinning."

"He claimed in November 2023 that he was offered a spot on the Naval Academy's football team" and even insisted "he never spoke with his son, Hunter Biden, about the latter's foreign business dealings."

The Free Beacon said its reporting was based on the records of the National Archives and news reports from that time, as well as interviews with the law firm's members.

The report said Biden has delivered varying versions of the welder story, and told Hur he got job offers from several "prestigious law firms" because of his good looks.

He said he took a job at Prickett, Ward, Burt & Sanders.

The claims, however, don't align with Biden's 2007 book, where he said "he had very few job prospects after his 1968 graduation from Syracuse University Law School and that Prickett took a chance on him, offering him a role despite his poor grades – including the F he received in a torts class after he was caught plagiarizing."

Biden's claim is that he was tapped to draft a motion to dismiss the case involving the construction case, Catalytic Construction, which had been sued by a welder.

He claimed he argued the welder's failure to wear protective gear meant that the company was off the hook, the report said.

But there are no records available that lined up with that scenario, the Free Beacon said.

"Biden's story bears a striking resemblance to a case Prickett took on while Biden was still an undergraduate … Some of the language Biden used in recounting the incident to Hur matches that found in an article published by the Wilmington News-Journal, which Biden reportedly reads daily," the report said.

The details of that case are unclear, but it ended with a federal jury awarding the welder $315,000.

But, the report noted, Biden was 21 and completing his junior year at the time, and was finishing his law school when a federal jury ruled against the company four years later.

The case, in fact, was ended by the time he started working for Prickett, and no appeal was filed.

A spokesman for the Prickett firm told the Free Beacon the company was familiar with the claim in Biden's book, but no one could confirm anything, as the records from the case no longer existed.

