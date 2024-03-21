Toddler believed to have extremely rare hair disorder that reportedly affected Einstein

(STUDY FINDS) – What do a toddler and Albert Einstein have in common? The youngster may have the same genetic disorder some believe was responsible for giving Einstein his “crazy” hair.

That’s what Lydia Bunch is saying about her two-year-old daughter, Nellie Butler, who is believed to have a case of Uncombable Hair Syndrome. It’s a rare disorder that means your hair is extremely frizzy and can’t be combed flat.

Only around 100 people worldwide have been officially diagnosed with this genetic condition, according to the Cleveland Clinic. However, researchers add that more cases exist around the globe. It is believed Albert Einstein, the famous theoretical physicist, may have had the disorder.

