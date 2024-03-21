A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthLIFE AND LEISURE

Toddler believed to have extremely rare hair disorder that reportedly affected Einstein

Hair is extremely frizzy, can't be combed flat

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 21, 2024 at 3:01pm

Albert Einstein

(STUDY FINDS) – What do a toddler and Albert Einstein have in common? The youngster may have the same genetic disorder some believe was responsible for giving Einstein his “crazy” hair.

That’s what Lydia Bunch is saying about her two-year-old daughter, Nellie Butler, who is believed to have a case of Uncombable Hair Syndrome. It’s a rare disorder that means your hair is extremely frizzy and can’t be combed flat.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Only around 100 people worldwide have been officially diagnosed with this genetic condition, according to the Cleveland Clinic. However, researchers add that more cases exist around the globe. It is believed Albert Einstein, the famous theoretical physicist, may have had the disorder.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Toddler believed to have extremely rare hair disorder that reportedly affected Einstein
Musk's brain chip allows paralyzed man to play video chess
Study says 'interpersonal racism' linked to heart problems in black women
Swing-state Dem senator attempts to ram through $400,000 for trans-kids organization
Biden sues Apple amid antitrust crackdown
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×