Top Hollywood actor had intimacy coordinator for sex scenes with his own wife

(FOX NEWS) -- Ewan McGregor said it was "still necessary" to have an intimacy coordinator on set for sex scenes with his wife in their new series, "A Gentleman in Moscow."

Speaking with the Radio Times, McGregor explained, "It’s still necessary, because it’s also about the crew, and it’s odd to be naked in front of people, it’s odd to be intimate in front of the camera."

He continued, "If you were doing a dance scene, you’d have a choreographer. It’s an important part of the work now, because it’s somebody that the director and actors meet in the middle."

