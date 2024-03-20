A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsTHE STAR TREATMENT

Top Hollywood actor had intimacy coordinator for sex scenes with his own wife

'Still necessary'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 20, 2024 at 3:11pm

(FOX NEWS) -- Ewan McGregor said it was "still necessary" to have an intimacy coordinator on set for sex scenes with his wife in their new series, "A Gentleman in Moscow."

Speaking with the Radio Times, McGregor explained, "It’s still necessary, because it’s also about the crew, and it’s odd to be naked in front of people, it’s odd to be intimate in front of the camera."

He continued, "If you were doing a dance scene, you’d have a choreographer. It’s an important part of the work now, because it’s somebody that the director and actors meet in the middle."

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Top Hollywood actor had intimacy coordinator for sex scenes with his own wife
Body-language expert analyzed William amid Kate's Photoshop scandal and it's fully yikes
Governor signs bill barring homeless from sleeping on public property
Credit applications soar as Americans scramble for cash to make ends meet
WATCH: 'Not a gun expert': Biden pick self-destructs when asked to define 'assault weapon'
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×