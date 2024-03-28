Total solar eclipse forecast shows who has best chance for clear skies on April 8

(FOX WEATHER) -- Early forecasting for the total solar eclipse shows a higher probability of a mostly clear sky along parts of the path of totality in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

On April 8th, a total solar eclipse will be visible across parts of Mexico, Canada and the U.S., from Texas to Maine. A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun for several minutes. It will be the last time a total solar eclipse passes over a large part of the U.S. until 2044.

To experience the full eclipse, you'll need a pair of solar glasses and to be located along the more than 100-mile-wide path during totality. A clear sky is also key to watching a total solar eclipse.

Read the full story ›