EducationGENDER BENDERS

Trans student sues school district for not allowing him into girls' bathroom

Refuses to use faculty restrooms

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 29, 2024 at 1:44pm

(CHRISTIAN POST) – A male middle school student who identifies as a girl filed a federal civil rights lawsuit accusing his school district of violating Title IX civil rights law, which prohibits discrimination based on sex, by not allowing him to use the girls' bathroom.

The seventh-grade student is identified as Jane Doe in the lawsuit against the Elkhorn Area School District in Wisconsin. The filing also accuses the district of violating the 14th Amendment of the United States Constitution.

Superintendent Jason Tadlock told The Christian Post on Wednesday that the school district cannot comment at this time because the pending investigation involves a student.

Read the full story ›

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







