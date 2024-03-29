Trans student sues school district for not allowing him into girls' bathroom

(CHRISTIAN POST) – A male middle school student who identifies as a girl filed a federal civil rights lawsuit accusing his school district of violating Title IX civil rights law, which prohibits discrimination based on sex, by not allowing him to use the girls' bathroom.

The seventh-grade student is identified as Jane Doe in the lawsuit against the Elkhorn Area School District in Wisconsin. The filing also accuses the district of violating the 14th Amendment of the United States Constitution.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Superintendent Jason Tadlock told The Christian Post on Wednesday that the school district cannot comment at this time because the pending investigation involves a student.

Read the full story ›