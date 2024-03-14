A trillion loud bugs are about to descend on U.S. for 1st time since 1803

(INDEPENDENT U.K.) – More than a trillion cicadas are about to descend on the U.S. thanks to a rare natural phenomenon. The simultaneous emergence of two enormous adjacent broods of periodical cicadas has not happened since 1803. More than a trillion of the noisy bugs are set to pop out of the ground starting around late April.

The two different broods – one emerging every 13 years and another with a 17-year cycle – will emerge from the soil to mate for the first time in 221 years, scientists said.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

These two broods last emerged in the same year in 1803. The next time is set for 2245. Cicadas occupy almost every continent across the world except Antarctica and there are over 3,000 different species of the insect.

TRENDING: Atheist sues for not being allowed to give ENOUGH invocations

Read the full story ›