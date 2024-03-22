A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Election PoliticsELECTION 2024

Trump: 'I almost have 5 hundred million dollars in cash'

Had intended to use it in his presidential campaign

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 22, 2024 at 3:42pm
(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(ZEROHEDGE) – Former President Trump on Friday said on Truth Social that "through hard work, talent, and luck, I currently have almost five hundred million dollars in cash."

The announcement comes as a Monday deadline fast approaches for him to come up with roughly $454 million to stay judgement in his civil fraud case while he appeals.

According to Trump, he had intended to use a "substantial amount" of his money in his presidential campaign.

Read the full story ›

