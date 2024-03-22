Trump: 'I almost have 5 hundred million dollars in cash'

(ZEROHEDGE) – Former President Trump on Friday said on Truth Social that "through hard work, talent, and luck, I currently have almost five hundred million dollars in cash."

The announcement comes as a Monday deadline fast approaches for him to come up with roughly $454 million to stay judgement in his civil fraud case while he appeals.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

According to Trump, he had intended to use a "substantial amount" of his money in his presidential campaign.

Read the full story ›