Trump appeals judge's decision to keep Fani Willis on election interference case

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Former President Donald Trump and eight co-defendants filed an appeal on Friday of a judge’s decision to allow Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to continue overseeing their election interference case in Georgia.

Attorneys said in a brief filed with the Georgia Court of Appeals that Judge Scott McAfee made a “legal error” by not dismissing the case and by allowing Willis to remain in charge of the prosecution.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“While the trial court factually found DA Willis’s out-of-court statements were improper and Defendants proved an apparent conflict of interest, the trial court erred as a matter of law by not requiring dismissal and DA Willis’ disqualification,” the attorneys wrote. “This legal error requires the Court’s immediate review.”

Read the full story ›