Trump appeals judge's decision to keep Fani Willis on election interference case

'This legal error requires the Court's immediate review'

Around the Web
Published March 29, 2024 at 4:51pm
Fani Willis testifies at hearing over alleged misconduct in Trump case

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Former President Donald Trump and eight co-defendants filed an appeal on Friday of a judge’s decision to allow Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to continue overseeing their election interference case in Georgia.

Attorneys said in a brief filed with the Georgia Court of Appeals that Judge Scott McAfee made a “legal error” by not dismissing the case and by allowing Willis to remain in charge of the prosecution.

“While the trial court factually found DA Willis’s out-of-court statements were improper and Defendants proved an apparent conflict of interest, the trial court erred as a matter of law by not requiring dismissal and DA Willis’ disqualification,” the attorneys wrote. “This legal error requires the Court’s immediate review.”

