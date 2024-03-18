Trump appeals ruling, seeks ouster of Fani Willis from election-fraud case

(USA TODAY) -- Lawyers for Donald Trump and several co-defendants filed an emergency appeal Monday of a Georgia judge's decision allowing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to stay on the sweeping election fraud case against the former president. Trump and his codefendants say the ruling doesn't go far enough by just forcing out special prosecutor Nathan Wade.

Willis and Wade admitted to having an affair, but contended that Willis did not improperly benefit from having hired Wade to oversee the case against Trump and 14 others accused of illegally conspiring to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

Trump lawyer Steven Sadow said the eight defendants are seeking to disqualify Willis and the entire DA's office, which was the basis of an initial motion filed with Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee on Jan. 8. That filing set in motion two months of combative legal arguments and three days of evidentiary hearings that led to the ruling Friday by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee.

