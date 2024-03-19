Trump: 'Democrat Party hates Israel'

(JNS) -- Former U.S. president and presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said on Monday that the “Democrat Party hates Israel.”

The remark came in response to a question from Sebastian Gorka on his “America First” show on the Salem Radio Network about why those associated with the Biden administration, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) , dislike Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Part 3 of Donald Trump's Interview on #AMERICAFirst Why Do Democrats Hate Israel? pic.twitter.com/IL80KVfh7m — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) March 18, 2024

“I actually think they hate Israel. I don’t think they hate him [Netanyahu]. I think they hate Israel. The Democrat Party hates Israel,” said Trump.

