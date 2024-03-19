A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Israel Politics U.S. WorldTHE RIGHT STUFF

Trump: 'Democrat Party hates Israel'

Says any Jewish person that votes for Democrats hates their religion'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 19, 2024 at 9:46am
President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in the East Room of the White House to unveil details of the Trump administration’s Middle East Peace Plan. (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in the East Room of the White House to unveil details of the Trump administration’s Middle East Peace Plan. (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

(JNS) -- Former U.S. president and presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said on Monday that the “Democrat Party hates Israel.”

The remark came in response to a question from Sebastian Gorka on his “America First” show on the Salem Radio Network about why those associated with the Biden administration, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) , dislike Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

[ic_trending]

“I actually think they hate Israel. I don’t think they hate him [Netanyahu]. I think they hate Israel. The Democrat Party hates Israel,” said Trump.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Abortions hit highest levels in a decade due to unnerving reason
Famous luxury carmaker pushes back ambitious all-electric goals
Jack Smith may press 'red button' to disqualify judge and get Trump
Trump sues ABC and George Stephanopoulos for 'rape' defamation
'He must be so proud': High-school male pushes females out of high jump honors
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×