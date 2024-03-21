Trump leads Biden in all 7 swing states!

Despite Democrat claims that recent elections in America have been the "cleanest" ever, there undoubtedly has been cheating.

Whether it's the FBI's interference in the 2020 election through orders to suppress bad news about the Biden family's international dealings revealed in an abandoned laptop, or the undue influence of the $400 million plus that Mark Zuckerberg handed out to elections officials who largely recruited Joe Biden voters with it.

That's on top of the rules changes, sometimes in violation of state law, adopted during COVID that allowed for drop boxes, ballot collecting, and absentee vote virtually without limits.

There even is a poll that shows the elites in America, the top 1%, who often are Democrats, would rather cheat in an election and win, illegally, than lose honestly.

At least 69% of what the poll described as the politically obsessed elite fall into that very category.

So a report that documents how President Donald Trump is ahead of Joe Biden in all seven swing states could be seen as an indicator of a coming election in which cheating may play a role.

Will Trump win the election? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The report said, "Trump leads Biden by 4% in Arizona, 1% in Michigan, 3% in Nevada and 3% in Wisconsin, according to four polls released Wednesday and Thursday by Emerson College Polling/The Hill."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Further, the report shows Trump ahead of Biden by 3% in North Carolina and 4% in Georgia. "according to polls released Wednesday by the Marist Institute for Public Opinion."

And Emerson College's survey from just days earlier shows Trump ahead of Biden by 4% in Pennsylvania.

The election, of course, still is months off.

And, the report said, the numbers are assessments without factoring third-party candidates, such as Robert F. Kennedy.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!