Trump reacts to Biden's State of the Union

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by The Daily Signal.]

By Mary Elise Cosgray

The Daily Signal

Former President Donald Trump shared his live, play-by-play reactions to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Truth Social Thursday night.

When Biden and his Cabinet arrived at the House of Representatives chamber approximately 20 minutes after the speech’s scheduled start, the former president posted, “THEY ARE REALLY LATE, VERY DISRESPECTFUL TO OUR COUNTRY!”

TRENDING: Congresswoman: Bidens are 'most corrupt family ever in a position of power'

As Biden began his address by warning about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s designs on Ukraine, Trump said, “Putin only invaded Ukraine because he has no respect for Biden. Would have never happened under the Trump administration, and for four years, it didn’t happen!”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

When Biden referenced NATO, Trump quickly posted, “Under other presidents, NATO was BROKE.” He added, “NATO only became strong because of ME, I got the NATO nations to pay up. They were almost all delinquent. The United States was paying for them all!”

When Biden brought up the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, Trump stated, “The so-called ‘insurrectionists’ that he talks about had no guns, they only had a rigged election.”

Did you watch Biden's SOTU address? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Trump observed Biden’s demeanor during the speech, saying, “The anger and shouting is not helpful to bringing our country back together!”

When Biden mentioned his handling of COVID-19, saying, “The Pandemic no longer controls our lives. The vaccines that saved us from COVID are now being used to help beat cancer—turning setback into comeback,” Trump responded, “YOU’RE WELCOME, JOE. NINE-MONTH APPROVAL TIME VS. 12 YEARS THAT IT WOULD HAVE TAKEN YOU!”

Trump also commented on Biden taking credit for a good economy, stating “INFLATION UNDER BIDEN IS KILLING AMERICA.” He then shared a graphic that stated, “ALL 50 STATES HAVE SET NEW RECORD HIGH GAS PRICES UNDER BIDEN.”

When Biden held up a Laken Riley pin in remembrance of the young woman recently killed by an illegal immigrant, Trump rebutted, “His border bill is a disaster. It would let at least 5,000 [illegal] migrants in a day, and that is one of the better aspects of it!”

When Biden talked about school shootings and his plan for gun control, the former president went after him again on the border, saying, “He’s talking about violence, but migrant violence is leading to the worst crime wave in history!”

“He wants to take away everyone’s gun,” Trump added.

Finally, when Biden commented on the tragedy of the Hamas attacks on Israel on Oct. 7, Trump quickly posted, “He’s done nothing for Israel compared to what I have done.”

“It’s only words he speaks, not TRUTH!” Trump said.

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by The Daily Signal.]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!